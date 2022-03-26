Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,821,000 after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $459.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.24 and its 200 day moving average is $567.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

