Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

CAR opened at $262.87 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

