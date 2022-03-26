Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.