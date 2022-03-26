Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.