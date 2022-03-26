Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $137.15 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

