Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.