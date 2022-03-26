Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

