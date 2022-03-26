Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 7,200.0% in March

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CSNVY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Corbion has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($47.25) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Corbion from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

