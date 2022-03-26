Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

CRBP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

