Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

