Corra.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $556,854.56 and $32.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.87 or 0.07025872 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.34 or 0.99911703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

