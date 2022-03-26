Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Head-To-Head Survey

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immunocore and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17

Immunocore currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.26%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.13%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunocore and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $35.80 million 34.38 -$180.86 million ($4.25) -6.72 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.94) -2.03

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -495.40% -61.97% -38.15% Cortexyme N/A -65.45% -58.36%

Summary

Cortexyme beats Immunocore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

