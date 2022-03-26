Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $344.10 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

