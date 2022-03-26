Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 520.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 512.75 ($6.75).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:CSP traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.20 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,805. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 247.20 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

