Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPNG. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coupang by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

