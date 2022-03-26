Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.36 ($72.92).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV traded down €1.26 ($1.38) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €46.22 ($50.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,333,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.16 and its 200 day moving average is €53.63.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.