Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.36 ($72.92).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €46.22 ($50.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

