CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.51. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 77,378 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

