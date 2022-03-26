Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Financial Analysis

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Samsara has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 1.26% 2.54% 1.03% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.56 -$16.84 million $0.02 42.80 Samsara $428.35 million 20.41 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Summary

Samsara beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

