Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.60. 492,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.