Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CSGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.