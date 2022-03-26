Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.
Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
