Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

