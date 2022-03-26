Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

