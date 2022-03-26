Credit Suisse Group Lowers HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $21.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE HRT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $24,176,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

