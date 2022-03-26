Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Outperform Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.