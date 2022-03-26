Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 436 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.13) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 422.63 ($5.56).

CRST stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,744.08). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,309.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

