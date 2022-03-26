Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 1315439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$648.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.