Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $376,500.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

