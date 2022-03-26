Critical Analysis: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.27 $24.01 million $4.48 10.66 Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.16 $18.01 million $3.60 7.46

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.67% 14.26% 1.24% Landmark Bancorp 29.01% 13.64% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

