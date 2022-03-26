CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CAPL opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.99. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

