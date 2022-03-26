Crust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007565 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00120167 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00297384 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

