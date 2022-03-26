CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $177,484.52 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $177,484.52 and $28,032.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,944 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

