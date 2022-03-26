CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 923.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $7.50 on Friday. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

