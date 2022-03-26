CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.