CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
FDS stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
