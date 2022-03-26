CVA Family Office LLC Invests $142,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

