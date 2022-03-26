CVA Family Office LLC Invests $31,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.61 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

