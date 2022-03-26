CVA Family Office LLC Invests $47,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gartner by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $295.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.59 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

