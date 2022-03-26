CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.