CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

