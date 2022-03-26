CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

