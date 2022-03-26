CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday.

Get CVS Group alerts:

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,779.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32).

In other news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

CVS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.