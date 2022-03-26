Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CYCC stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

