CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.17 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

