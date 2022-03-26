CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.26 Million

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $311.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $314.50 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Citigroup started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

