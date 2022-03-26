Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

