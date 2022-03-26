Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.
About Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)
