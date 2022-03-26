Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

