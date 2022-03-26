Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

