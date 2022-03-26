DDD Partners LLC Has $45.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 353,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,753,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,042,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

