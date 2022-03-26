Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $436.45. 1,457,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $436.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

